The Challenge’s Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Share 1st Pics of Son, Reveal Name: ‘We Are Completely Obsessed’

By
 Courtesy of Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols
Sleepy Baby

The Real World alum cradled her sleeping newborn from her hospital bed.

 

