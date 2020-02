Calm and Cool

Dewan looked very calm while running errands. Kazee, for his part, is “nervous” but excited about becoming a dad, he admitted to Us in October. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience,” he said at the time. “I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”