Touching Tribute

Kazee went on to write, “I feel so blessed to have gotten all this time to just be your daddy. I knew children would change me, but I had no idea the depths that change would go. So, on your birthday we celebrate you for who you are today, who you will be in the future, and who you have been to us so far! You are a healer of hearts my little bubba. I am forever grateful for that. I am infinitely proud to be your A-Da. Your Daddy loves you! Happy birthday bubba.”