Family Time

Inside Jenna Dewan’s Vacation With Her and Channing Tatum’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Everly: ‘So Grateful’

By
Inside Jenna Dewan's Vacation Daughter Everly
 Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram
10
11 / 10

Formal

“Jackson Hole Prom 2019,” Dewan captioned a sweet pic with Kazee.

Back to top