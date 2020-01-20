Pregnancies Jenna Dewan’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From Her Second Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza January 20, 2020 Courtesy Jenna Dewan/Instagram 46 1 / 46 Baby Benefits Dewan enjoyed a meal with her “built-in shelf” in January 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News