Pregnancies Jenna Dewan’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From Her Second Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza October 10, 2019 Shutterstock 8 9 / 8 Cute in Camo The pregnant star was all smiles while out and about in Los Angeles in October 2019. Back to top More News Buying ASAP! This Removable Hooded Faux Leather Jacket Keeps Selling Out at Nordstrom Over 3,000 Shoppers Say This Under-$15 Organic Oil Is an Anti-Aging Miracle Upgrade Your Closet with Celeb-Approved Denim That’s Perfect for Fall — and on Sale More News