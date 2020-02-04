Pregnancies Jenna Dewan’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From Her Second Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza February 4, 2020 Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram 56 2 / 56 Sweet Spot Everly rested on her mom’s baby bump in February 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News