Babies Jenna Dewan’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Steve Kazee’s Son Callum By Riley Cardoza June 28, 2021 Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram 51 45 / 51 Best Birthday Dewan rang in her 40th year in December 2020 with her and Kazee’s baby boy. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News