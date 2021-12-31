Jenna Dewan’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Steve Kazee’s Son Callum

Commemorating 2021

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Dewan looked back on 2021 with an Instagram post that included several new photos of Callum. “We quarantined, quarantined again (in australia!), stayed in sweats all day, moved, went back to glam, work and made some of my bestest friends (swipe for sneak peek of Come Dance with Me..!), fell in love with playing a firefighter and working on one of my favorite shows ever, felt normal and went on dates again (!), snuggled, lost our beloved family dog Violet, grieved, cried and hugged together, worked together, had family over for holidays finally, played, and most of all- loved hard,” she wrote. “I’m proud of all of us. Loving you all into this new year!”