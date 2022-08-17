Marcus McCurdy
During an interview with Buzzfeed, the Nickelodeon alum reflected on her current relationship with her family.
“I recently went on a Disney trip with Claire, my brother Mark’s daughter, and I was watching her and went to the bathroom and just cried because it’s so beautiful to watch a child just be able to be who they are,” she explained in August 2022. “That is an opinionated, hilarious child that is so authentic. I think I’ve healed through watching them and their relationship with their parents. Just being able to be around children who are so free.”Back to top