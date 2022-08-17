Cancel OK

Jennette McCurdy’s Family Guide: Meet Her Brothers, Theirs Parents and More

By
Jennette McCurdy Ariana Grande Friendship Over Years
 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Mark McCurdy

In August 2022, Jennette revealed that her bond with the adults in her life dwindled over the years.

“I get how complicated [my father’s] role in that family was,” she told Buzzfeed. “My mom had this long affair, had these three other children that weren’t his, and I imagine the timing of her cancer played a factor in his sticking around. But, as much as I try to see it from the point of view of the various adults that were in the household, I just don’t have much respect for their approach.”

 

