August 2014

During an appearance on the Today show, the Dumplin‘ star slammed assumptions about her plans to have kids.

“I don’t have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done and if they’re not checked, then I’ve failed some part of my feminism or my being a woman or my worth and my value as a woman because I haven’t birthed a child,” she explained. “I’ve birthed a lot of things, and I feel like I’ve mothered many things. And I don’t feel like it’s fair to put that pressure on people.”