December 2014

The Golden Globe winner got emotional about feeling pressure from strangers who said she “failed” because she didn’t expand her family.

“I don’t think it’s fair. You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t mothering — dogs, friends, friends’ children,” Aniston, who has a tattoo in memory of her late dog Norman, told Allure. “This continually is said about me: that I was so career-driven and focused on myself that I don’t want to be a mother, and how selfish that is. Even saying it gets me a little tight in my throat.”