Family Time Jennifer Garner’s Best Motherhood Moments While Raising Violet, Seraphina and Samuel By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy Jennifer Garner/Instagram 10 6 / 10 October 2019 The Golden Globe winner’s kids caught her crying during a Sound of Music sing-a-long. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Spice Up Your Meals Like a Pro With These Seasonings and Sauces Head Over To Life To Go For Some Great Food Prep And Snacks Start Snacking Guilt-Free With These Ultra-Tasty ‘Real Food’ Bars More News