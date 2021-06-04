Teens Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photos With Her Twins Emme and Maximilian Amid Ben Affleck Reunion By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram 3 3 / 3 Sweet Siblings The teens shared a chair. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sammi Sweetheart’s Dating History Is Full of Hot Guidos, From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Christian Biscardi Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids More News