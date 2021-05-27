Pics

Get to Know the Next Generation of ‘Jersey Shore’ Kids

By
Mike The Situation Sorrentino Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Rainbow Baby Romeo Reign Sorrentino
Romeo Reign Sorrentino. Courtesy Baby Situation/Instagram
10
1 / 10
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Romeo Reign Sorrentino

Mike and Lauren’s first child arrived in May 2021.

Back to top