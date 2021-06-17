Babies

Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Romeo’s Baby Album: Photos

By
Jersey Shore's Mike, Lauren Sorrentino Share Baby Boy's Pics Checkup
 Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram
8
6 / 8
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Checkup

Romeo visited the pediatrician in June 2021.

Back to top