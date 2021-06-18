'The Newest Duo'! Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Bonds With Dog Mosey

Babies Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Romeo’s Baby Album: Photos By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram 9 9 / 9 Instant BFFs “The newest duo,” Lauren captioned a touching Instagram video in June 2021. “Romeo and Mosey.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Cabo Style With This Ultra-Similar Sun Hat The Serum Stick Used to Prep Jennifer Aniston’s Skin for ‘The Morning Show’ These $45 Mules Have the Same Vibe As Meghan Markle’s Designer Pair More News