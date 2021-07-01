Babies

Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Romeo’s Baby Album: Photos

By
Don’t You Ever Grow Up'! Mike and Lauren Sorrentino's Son Romeo's Photos
 Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram
13
13 / 13
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Pretty Please

“Don’t you ever grow up,” Lauren told her son in a June 2021 Instagram video.

Back to top