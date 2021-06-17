Babies Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Romeo’s Baby Album: Photos By Riley Cardoza June 17, 2021 Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram 8 8 / 8 Rest and Relaxation Romeo slept in his mom’s arms in a June 2021 Instagram Story video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweetest Moments With Daughter Casie Over the Years The Cutest Photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Daughter Stormi Over the Years Lust Is in the Air! The Sexiest Celebrity Couple Photos of 2021 So Far More News