Babies Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Romeo’s Baby Album: Photos By Riley Cardoza June 24, 2021 Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram 11 11 / 11 Romeo’s Shadow Mosey cuddled up to Romeo in Lauren’s June 2021 Instagram post, captioned, “My babies!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News