Family Time Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s Family Album With Their Children: Photos By Riley Cardoza August 24, 2021 Courtesy of Jessa Seewald/Instagram 10 7 / 10 Party of Five She and Ben posed for an April 2020 family photo while celebrating Easter. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News