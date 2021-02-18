Pregnant!

Jessa Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting 4th Child With Husband Ben Seewald After Miscarriage

By
Jessa Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting 4th Baby With Ben Seewald
 Courtesy of TLC
7
6 / 7
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Baby-to-Be

The little one could be seen reaching for his or her face in the sonogram.

Back to top