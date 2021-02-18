Pregnant! Jessa Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting 4th Child With Husband Ben Seewald After Miscarriage By Riley Cardoza February 18, 2021 Courtesy of TLC 7 5 / 7 Sonogram Shot They showed off an ultrasound photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News