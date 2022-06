A Team Effort

“There’s no way my life … would exist without the two wonderful nannies that take care of my beautiful kids,” Biel said on The Drew Barrymore Show during a joint appearance with her Candy costar Melanie Lynskey in May 2022. “Thank you to everyone out there who’s making everyone else’s life possible outside of the house, we could not do it without the support teams that we have — and we shouldn’t be ashamed to tell the truth about that.”