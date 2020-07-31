Father’s Day Feels

Three years after his son’s birth, the Social Network star still couldn’t get over the blessing of fatherhood. “The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip… an amazing discovery every day,” he shared in a lengthy Instagram post in June 2018. “My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn’t know existed. … And to all the Dads out there: Keep on keeping on! Our children are watching and listening more than we know.”