Family Time Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Cutest Family Moments By Meredith Nardino June 21, 2021 Justin Timberlake and Phineas (L) Courtesy of Justin Timberlake/Instagram 18 18 / 18 Gamer Guys Timberlake shared the first photo of his son Phineas while celebrating Father’s Day in June 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Our 21 Absolute Favorite Prime Day Deals: Sandals, Slippers and Sneakers Our 23 Absolute Favorite Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare and Beauty Deals for 2021 Prime Deal: Kris Jenner Gifted This Foot Massager to All of Her Daughters More News