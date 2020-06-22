Dad Goals

Simpson called Johnson the “greatest” dad in a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute in June 2020.

“My husband’s most beautiful quality is being the most thoughtful father in this universe. The way he teaches our children is by listening to them,” she wrote alongside a photo of Johnson and their three kids. “He gives complete attention to what they do and what they need. He is present in EVERY moment keeping them safe, nurtured, and loved. He is constant, always renewing the pleasure of just being alive. He knows that happiness is not just something you feel, it is who you are. He accepts all emotions completely. He is the peaceful leader of this family and is raising a precious tribe of soulful warriors. There is no greater gift to this family than Eric Johnson. You are all our best friend, and we are yours. We are blessed, so very blessed my love.”