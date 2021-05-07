Toddlers

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s Daughter Birdie’s Cutest Pics: Baby Album

By
‘Beach Bird’! See Jessica Simpson’s Youngest Daughter’s Cutest Pics
 Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram
33
33 / 33
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Sunny Shot

Simpson gushed over her “beach Bird” in May 2021.

Back to top