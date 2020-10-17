Lesley Anne Murphy and Alex Kavanagh

The Bachelor alum shared an Instagram video in October 2020 of herself surprising her fiancé with pink balloons and popping a pink bottle. The couple then showed off balloons that read “Oh baby” and “Baby girl” while the Temptations’ song “My Girl” played in the background. “Excited to announce … We’re having a BABY GIRL!!!!” Murphy captioned the post. “This is how I surprised Alex that the future is female🎉🎉🎉 #itsagirl #babygirl #girldad #thefutureisfemale.”