Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

The couple announced in June 2022 that they were expecting a boy with an elaborate pink-and-blue party in their backyard. To share the happy news, Matthews — holding daughter Sterling in one arm — used a squirt gun to shoot blue paint on a banner as their loved ones cheered. After he gave his wife a hug and a kiss, Mahomes then celebrated by jumping into the pool, blue sweatshirt and all.