Leading By Example

“I believe in being completely open and honest and I hope they can learn from some of my mistakes – but more importantly, learn that no life is perfect, challenges give us tools and it’s learning from our mistakes that makes us stronger,” the Open Book author told Us exclusively in February 2020 of eventually letting her children read her memoir. “There are some topics in the book I don’t think they are mature enough to digest yet, but in due time I will share everything with them.”