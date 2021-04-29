Family Time

Jessica Simpson's Best Quotes About Motherhood and Kids: I Like My 'Big' Boobs Now


Jessica Simpson Says Her Dukes of Hazzard Boots Fit 8 Year-Old Daughter
Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell.

Major Milestone

Simpson’s eldest daughter helped the actress combat her fear of horses — all while wearing her mom’s Dukes of Hazzard boots. “She was like, ‘Horses know that you’re afraid, Mom. And it’s not gonna relax until you put your shoulders down and breathe. And Mom, let’s just stand at the mountain and scream over the mountain,’” she told Hoda Kotb of the emotional moment in April 2021. “And then Maxwell handed me the reins and gave me the lead. I took the reins and, of course, the horse emptied out, like, four days’ worth of pee.”

