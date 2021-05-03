Jessica Simpson Wishes Daughter Maxwell a Happy 9th Birthday: My ‘Best Friend'

Maxwell’s Mom

Simpson called her eldest daughter her “best friend” while celebrating the little one’s 9th birthday in May 2021. “The energy in a room shifts when she enters. Yes, she is the most beautiful I ever did see, but it is the effortless way she holds her power that is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine. Her heart holds space everyone and everything,” she wrote via Instagram. “She loves you enough to be the person you have always wanted to be. I am constantly in awe of her resilience and grace, it is amazing indeed. I love her beyond measure.”