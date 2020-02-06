Open Book

“It’s a conversation I’ve already had with them … because I knew that kids at school would talk about it,” Simpson told Buzzfeed News’ AM to DM of her addiction in February 2020. “I knew that some headlines would be correct, some would not be correct, and it’s out of my hands. That’s why it’s so amazing to have my own written words because it’s my story, it’s my truth and nobody else can tell me how my heart feels. … So when I explained it to my kids they really understood that Mommy is just living her best life!”