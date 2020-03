Patriotic

Simpson told Kelly Clarkson in March 2020 why she sang her eldest daughter “The Star-Spangled Banner” before bed, explaining, “She was crying so loud, [but] I have some pipes and a set of lungs. I can be louder than her. … Now, she sings it in the shower at the top of her lungs, and she does such a great job. I take credit for that. That was my lullaby.”