Telling the Truth

The fashion designer went on to tell Us, “Maxwell was sitting with me at one of my signing events and a woman came up to me and told me that her daughters had experienced what I went through as a child and she couldn’t wait to talk to them about my story so they wouldn’t feel alone. Maxwell asked me what she meant and I told her that hurtful things happened to me when I was younger that no child should have to go through. I told her that part of the reason I wrote this book was to help people protect their children as I would always protect her. She nodded and I knew she understood when we were praying the other night before bed and she asked God to please watch over the mean people too and put love in their hearts so all children will be safe. There is so much power in the truth especially when it comes to our children.”