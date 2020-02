Wake Up Call

In January 2020, Simpson admitted that she started drinking at 7 a.m. on Halloween in 2017 and was too drunk to take Maxwell and Ace trick-or-treating. She explained to Hoda Kotb at the time: “I honestly couldn’t even tell you who got them ready. I was just dazed and confused, and I just wanted to go to sleep. … I didn’t show up for my family. I took the picture and I made the world think that I showed up.” She decided to quit drinking the next day and sought therapy.