Moms

Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Gifts Mom a Homemade Tie-Dye Sweatshirt for Mother’s Day

By
Jessica Simpson Daughter Maxwell Makes a Tie-Dye Sweatshirt for the Singer for Mothers Day
 Courtesy jessicasimpson.com
7
2 / 7

Ready to Go

Simpson’s daughter found the perfect sweatshirt to complete the tie-dye job.

Back to top