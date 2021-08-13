Family Time Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s Family Photos Over the Years By Riley Cardoza August 13, 2021 Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram 10 1 / 10 Flying High The family of five were “Greece bound” in May 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News