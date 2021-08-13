Family Time

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s Family Photos Over the Years

By
Jessie James and Eric Deckers Family Photos Over the Years Merry Christmas
 Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram
10
4 / 10
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Merry Christmas

In December 2020, the couple had an “amazing” Christmas morning with their three children.

Back to top