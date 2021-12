Channing Tatum

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” the Magic Mike star captioned an August 2020 photo of himself holding his Sparkella book amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter [Everly’s] room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”