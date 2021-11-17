Jax Taylor

The Vanderpump Rules alum announced in November 2021 that he penned a children’s book so his son, Cruz, could get to know Taylor’s late father, Ronald. “I lost my father four years ago and I was extremely close to my dad. I wanted to do something where I could incorporate my dad into my son’s life,” Taylor told Access Hollywood at the time. “So, I did an homage, kind of like a love letter about my father. It should be coming out the summer of 2022. It’s kind of a love letter to my dad. Just about what an amazing man he was and how I plan to raise my son like he raised me.”