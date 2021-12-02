Kevin Hart

Time to preorder! The comedian announced his new book via Instagram in January 2021. “Breaking news….I’m dropping my 1st children’s book on June 1st and I couldn’t be more excited about it. I wanted to give kids something that could motivate & inspire them to dream big,” he wrote. “The word NO can be discouraging to us all….which is why believing in yourself is so important. Nobody knows what you are capable of more than you. Message to the kids of this generation….THE FUTURE IS IN YOUR HANDS. Go be great and go make some new history.”