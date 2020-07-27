Joanna Gaines and More Celeb Parents Who Have Written Children’s Books

Kristen Bell

“Similarities exist. And now that we know that we’re a safe group, we can hear each other out on our differences. That’s not explained to kids,” the Good Place alum said in a June 2020 Twitter video of The World Needs More Purple People. “So we thought, ‘What if we create a road map of a purple person who looks for similarities before differences?’ And hopefully that will allow kids to have a little more of a social identity and see similarities, and through that have their mind opened by some people they thought were different.”