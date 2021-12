Marcus Smith II

The former NFL player wrote his debut children’s book, Bathtime With Rai, after welcoming his daughter Sarai. “The book was written for the modern Black dads of the world and for the little brown girls of the world,” he told Access in November 2020. “I just want to put on for the Black fathers to let us know that we are here and for the little young girls [to know] that there are fathers out there that are trying to become the best father they could possibly be.”