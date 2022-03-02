Mariah Carey

In January 2022, the “Fantasy” songstress announced the release of her first children’s book — and naturally, it’s about her favorite holiday. “The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages!” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram at the time. “Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others’, striving to believe in themselves. It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope.”