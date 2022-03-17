Reese Witherspoon and More Celeb Parents Who Have Written Children’s Books

Reese Witherspoon

The Hello Sunshine founder announced the release of her debut picture book, Busy Betty, in March 2022.

“Calling all creative, spirited kids and the adults who raise them! ✨ During the past year, I’ve been thinking about the kind of kid I was: goofy, mischievous, creative and very BUSY,” Witherspoon wrote via Instagram. “Oh boy, I made a lot of messes and mistakes and through many big fails, I learned who I was and what made me UNIQUE. That’s how this book was born. Busy Betty is a character who is shaped by Young Reese: a girl with big glasses, her big brothers’ hand-me-downs, who loved Dolly Parton and Horror movies.. equally! Busy Betty has a head full of ideas and energy for days. I hope you love reading about my girl, Betty as much as I loved creating her and all her friends.”