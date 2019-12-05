Exclusive

Inside Joanna Krupa’s ‘Peaceful’ Pink Nursery for 1-Month-Old Daughter, Asha-Leigh: ‘It Really Calms Her’

By
Inside Joanna Kupra’s ‘Peaceful’ Pink Nursery for 1-Month-Old Daughter, Asha-Leigh
 Kris Kan
6
7 / 6

Pretty in Pink

The Dancing With the Stars alum “sent some pictures here and there and asked for opinions.”

Back to top