Cheers

Gia and Joe toasted their reunion with glasses of wine. Joe told E! News last month that he was looking forward to Milania and Gia’s visit. “I’m excited,” he told E! on October 24. “It would be nice if all four came but [Audriana] the little one’s got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn’t like to miss anything, which is understandable. I FaceTime with them all the time. I talk to Teresa all the time, too. You know, we’re OK. It is what it is. … We wanna set something up for Christmas, we’re talking maybe meeting at an island. Hopefully everything opens up.”